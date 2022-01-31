Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 322,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 97,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

