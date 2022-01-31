Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $243.02 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.