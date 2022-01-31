Trainline’s (TRN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 364.33 ($4.92).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

