European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will post sales of $44.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $45.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.40 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $23.33 on Monday. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.