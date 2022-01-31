Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Raised to €11.60

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €11.40 ($12.95) to €11.60 ($13.18) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of OUKPY opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

