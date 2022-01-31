Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

