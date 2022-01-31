Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

KIGRY opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

