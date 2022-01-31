Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.21) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.91) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.26) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.57).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 306.80 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 376.75. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 300.16 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.33). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of £788.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10.

In related news, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,085.27). Also, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,662.71).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

