A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE:AOS opened at $75.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.