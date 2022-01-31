Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $104.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $401.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $401.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $440.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,187,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after buying an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,130,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after buying an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVID opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

