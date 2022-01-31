Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,725,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 366,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.