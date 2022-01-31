FY2022 Earnings Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NYSE:ELF opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.