BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) & CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Head to Head Contrast

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84% CareView Communications -128.50% N/A -182.53%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BlackSky Technology and CareView Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and CareView Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A CareView Communications $6.46 million 2.54 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

CareView Communications has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareView Communications beats BlackSky Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

CareView Communications Company Profile

CareView Communications, Inc. engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L. Allen Wheeler on July 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

