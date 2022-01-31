Critical Comparison: Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) versus Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ultrapar Participações and Archaea Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participações 0 4 1 0 2.20 Archaea Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Archaea Energy has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.19%. Given Archaea Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Ultrapar Participações.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultrapar Participações and Archaea Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participações $15.77 billion 0.24 $173.32 million $0.14 20.14 Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ultrapar Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Ultrapar Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participações and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participações 0.84% 12.01% 3.28% Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others. The Ultragaz segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial and industrial consumers. The Ipiranga segment operates the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities. The Oxiteno segment produces ethylene oxide and its main derivatives and fatty alcohols. The Extrafarma segment trades pharmaceutical, hygiene and beauty products. The Other segment includes the parent company and subsidiaries Serma-Associacao dos Usuarios de Equipamentos de Processamento de Dados e Serviços Correlatos and Imaven Imoveis Ltda. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa.

