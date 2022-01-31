Contrasting Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Assertio alerts:

This table compares Assertio and Gossamer Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio -28.04% -34.57% -9.76% Gossamer Bio N/A -98.58% -52.64%

Assertio has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Assertio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Assertio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Assertio and Gossamer Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gossamer Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00

Gossamer Bio has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.47%. Given Gossamer Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gossamer Bio is more favorable than Assertio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assertio and Gossamer Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $106.28 million 0.96 -$28.14 million ($0.92) -2.49 Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$243.36 million ($3.26) -2.79

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than Gossamer Bio. Gossamer Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assertio beats Gossamer Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc. engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions. The company was founded by Faheem Hasnain and Sheila Gujrathi on October 25, 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.