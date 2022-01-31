Short Interest in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Decreases By 56.2%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZWRK stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Z-Work Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

