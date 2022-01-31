Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

MEOH opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth $139,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

