HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 519,273 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

