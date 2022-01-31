Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Decreases By 26.9%

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($19.67). Equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.