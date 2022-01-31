Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.00 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

