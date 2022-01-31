Barclays Raises 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,840

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,815 ($24.49) to GBX 1,840 ($24.82) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

III opened at GBX 1,327 ($17.90) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,412.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,340.99. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 19.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

