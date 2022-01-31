Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Cortexyme alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Cortexyme from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.32.

CRTX stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.