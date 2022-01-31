Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.92 ($73.77).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €58.16 ($66.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.61. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.