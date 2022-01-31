Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.92 ($73.77).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €58.16 ($66.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.61. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

