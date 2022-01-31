Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NAVI. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. FMR LLC increased its position in Navient by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Navient by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after buying an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Navient by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Navient by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 484,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

