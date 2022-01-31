Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASBFY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.13) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

