Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.42 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

