AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGF.B. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an equal wight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.67.

Get AGF Management alerts:

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.78. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$6.45 and a 52 week high of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$499.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.