PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Earnings on Monday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PC Connection by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

