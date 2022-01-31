Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MOD opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

