Spire (SR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY22 guidance at $3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.700-$4.000 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $65.68 on Monday. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.