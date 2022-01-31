Piper Sandler Comments on Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

