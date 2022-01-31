Research Analysts Set Expectations for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of AX opened at $51.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

