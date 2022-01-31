Zacks Investment Research Comments on Tejon Ranch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tejon Ranch in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the real estate development and agribusiness company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million.

TRC opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $446.27 million, a P/E ratio of 211.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.