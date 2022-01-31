Head-To-Head Comparison: ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) vs. Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ATIF has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ATIF and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than ATIF.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATIF and Montrose Environmental Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $940,000.00 39.61 -$9.44 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 3.84 -$57.95 million ($1.53) -27.91

ATIF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -4.51% 7.31% 1.56%

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats ATIF on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

