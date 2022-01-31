Comparing Equitable (NYSE:EQH) & Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Equitable and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 7 1 3.00 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Equitable presently has a consensus target price of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 667.34%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Equitable.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equitable and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $12.42 billion 1.04 $4.28 billion $10.58 3.02 Waterdrop $464.05 million 12.65 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equitable beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

