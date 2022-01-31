nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $69.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $65.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of LASR opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $848.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.32. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in nLIGHT by 24.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in nLIGHT by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.