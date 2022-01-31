Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.41 Million

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report sales of $158.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $170.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $139.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $462.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $498.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $927.83 million, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $994.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.