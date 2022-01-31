Barclays Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,719 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.19) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,739.55 ($23.47).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.83. The company has a market cap of £33.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

