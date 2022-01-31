Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $428.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $428.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NYSE:NOC opened at $380.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.12. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

