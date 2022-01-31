Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$84.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$81.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.30.

TSE:AEM opened at C$59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$93.19. The firm has a market cap of C$14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

In other news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Insiders sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

