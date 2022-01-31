Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Xcelerate has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17.
Xcelerate Company Profile
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.