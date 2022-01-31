Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.