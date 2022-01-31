Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Grows By 201.7%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 201.7% from the December 31st total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Vonovia stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. Vonovia has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $72.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

