Barclays Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €83.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($87.27) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.38 ($98.16).

ETR SAX opened at €66.00 ($75.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.43. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a twelve month high of €77.30 ($87.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

