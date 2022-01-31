HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.46 ($102.79).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €55.48 ($63.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($110.80).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

