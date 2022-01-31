Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.08 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €34.57 ($39.28) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.