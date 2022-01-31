Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $41.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.