TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TBI opened at $25.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $906.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.54. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueBlue stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 310.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

