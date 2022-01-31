Desjardins Upgrades Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$72.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. cut shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.36.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$65.14 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$54.69 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The company has a market cap of C$32.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.07.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

