Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

NYSE WRB opened at $84.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

